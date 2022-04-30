Bladder Cancer Awareness Month 2022: Know its theme, importance

Bladder Cancer Awareness Month is held annually and is a global campaign that focuses attention on bladder cancer.

Around five per cent of all cancer cases are bladder cancer. Bladder Cancer Awareness Month is about letting people know about this lesser-known form of cancer as well as raising money to support those that have bladder cancer. There are several different ways that you can take part in Bladder Cancer Awareness Month.

Bladder Cancer Awareness Month is 31 days dedicated to raising awareness about bladder cancer and sharing resources and information to help support patients, survivors, caregivers and medical professionals impacted by this all-too-common disease.

Every year, over 570,000 people are diagnosed with bladder cancer and 1.7m people find themselves living with the condition. It is the 10th most commonly diagnosed cancer and the 13th cause of death from cancer globally.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) explains that there are three types of bladder cancer. These cancers are named for the type of cells that become malignant: transitional cell carcinoma, which begins in cells in the innermost tissue layer of the bladder; squamous cell carcinoma, which begins in the squamous cells and may form after long-term infection or irritation; and adenocarcinoma, which begins in glandular (secretory) cells that are found in the lining of the bladder.

The World Bladder Cancer Patient Coalition (WBCPC) launched the first-ever global bladder cancer patient experience survey in 2021. The survey represents a collaborative effort between the WBCPC and its 11 member organisations from around the world.

Globally, the World Bladder Cancer Patient Coalition (WBCPC) play an important role in guiding activity throughout the month.

