Black Plumes Of Smoke To Loud Thuds: Videos Show Chaos After Iran Hits US Bases In Gulf Retaliation

Black plumes of smoke rise over parts of Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE after Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on US military bases |

The United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday, sharply escalating tensions in a Middle East already on edge. Israel said the US-led operation, dubbed “Epic Fury,” involved pre-emptive action against Iranian targets. Donald Trump confirmed that American forces were engaged in a “major combat operation” as explosions were reported across several Iranian cities.

Iran Retaliates With Missile Barrage

Within hours, Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting US military installations across the Gulf. Unverified videos circulating on social media appear to show thick black smoke rising and loud explosions echoing near American bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Footage purportedly captures the moment missiles struck near US facilities, with plumes of smoke engulfing the skyline and sirens wailing in the background. The authenticity of several clips has not been independently verified.

Scenes From Bahrain and Kuwait

One widely shared video shows smoke billowing near the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain. Another clip allegedly records the impact of an Iranian missile in Kuwait, followed by panicked voices and the sound of secondary blasts.

Authorities in the affected countries have not immediately released detailed assessments of damage or casualties.

Region on Edge

The rapid exchange of strikes has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with multiple Gulf nations now directly impacted. As videos of the aftermath continue to spread online, the images of blackened skies and thunderous impacts underscore the gravity of the unfolding crisis.