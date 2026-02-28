 Black Plumes Of Smoke To Loud Thuds: Videos Show Chaos After Iran Hits US Bases In Gulf Retaliation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBlack Plumes Of Smoke To Loud Thuds: Videos Show Chaos After Iran Hits US Bases In Gulf Retaliation

Black Plumes Of Smoke To Loud Thuds: Videos Show Chaos After Iran Hits US Bases In Gulf Retaliation

Thick black smoke and loud explosions were captured in viral videos following Iran’s retaliatory strikes on US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE. The attacks came hours after coordinated US-Israeli operations against Iranian targets. Unverified clips show panic near affected sites, intensifying fears of a widening regional conflict across the Gulf.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Black plumes of smoke rise over parts of Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE after Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on US military bases |

The United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday, sharply escalating tensions in a Middle East already on edge. Israel said the US-led operation, dubbed “Epic Fury,” involved pre-emptive action against Iranian targets. Donald Trump confirmed that American forces were engaged in a “major combat operation” as explosions were reported across several Iranian cities.

Iran Retaliates With Missile Barrage

Within hours, Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting US military installations across the Gulf. Unverified videos circulating on social media appear to show thick black smoke rising and loud explosions echoing near American bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Footage purportedly captures the moment missiles struck near US facilities, with plumes of smoke engulfing the skyline and sirens wailing in the background. The authenticity of several clips has not been independently verified.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Murud Police Seize Two Boats Using Illegal LED Fishing Equipment Off Nanwel Lighthouse
Navi Mumbai News: Murud Police Seize Two Boats Using Illegal LED Fishing Equipment Off Nanwel Lighthouse
'Now Is The Time To Defend Homeland...': Iran Issues 1st Statement Amid Escalating Tensions After US-Israel Launch Strikes
'Now Is The Time To Defend Homeland...': Iran Issues 1st Statement Amid Escalating Tensions After US-Israel Launch Strikes
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Visits Chembur After Construction Site Accident Kills Two; Assures Probe
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Visits Chembur After Construction Site Accident Kills Two; Assures Probe
‘We Are Living In Fear, Please Just Get Us Out Of Here’: Indian Students In Iran Plead Modi Govt For Urgent Evacuation
‘We Are Living In Fear, Please Just Get Us Out Of Here’: Indian Students In Iran Plead Modi Govt For Urgent Evacuation

Scenes From Bahrain and Kuwait

One widely shared video shows smoke billowing near the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain. Another clip allegedly records the impact of an Iranian missile in Kuwait, followed by panicked voices and the sound of secondary blasts.

Authorities in the affected countries have not immediately released detailed assessments of damage or casualties.

Region on Edge

The rapid exchange of strikes has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with multiple Gulf nations now directly impacted. As videos of the aftermath continue to spread online, the images of blackened skies and thunderous impacts underscore the gravity of the unfolding crisis.

Follow us on