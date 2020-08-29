Black Lives Matter protests across US

Capping a week of protests and outrage over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, civil rights advocates on Friday denounced police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Thousands gathered near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic, "I Have a Dream" address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.

The event came on the heels of yet another shooting by a white police officer of a Black man -- 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin -- that sparked days of protests and violence that left two dead.

Meanwhile, Fires set outside a law enforcement building that's a frequent site for protests in Portland, Oregon, prompted police to declare a riot early Saturday and detain several demonstrators.

The commotion followed a sit-in in the lobby of the Portland mayor's condo building Friday night. Protesters have issued demands, including police budget reductions and Mayor Ted Wheeler's resignation, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. A crowd of about 150 had gathered outside the building.