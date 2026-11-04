Bizarre Discovery: Dead Goat Found With Cash Stuck To Its Body In Florida's Hialeah Sparks Investigation| Video | Instagram

A bizarre discovery in Hialeah, Florida, has sparked an investigation after a dead goat was reportedly found with cash stuck to its body. The video was posted on social media. The unusual incident has drawn attention on social media, with visuals of the animal and the money circulating online. The video showed the goat running loose through a parking lot and through traffic with cash taped all over its body. Hialeah police are now investigating the whole incident and the truth behind the video.

Goat found dead with cash taped to its body

A baby goat named Valor, which gained fame for being recorded running free with money attached to its body in Hialeah, Florida, was discovered dead near Westland Mall after being hit by a car. The video posted by Only in Dade depicted a frightened baby goat roaming a parking lot and avoiding cars with dollar bills attached to its body. The Hialeah Police Department is actively investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty.

The circumstances surrounding the animal's death and why money was placed on it remain unclear. The unusual sight prompted concerns and questions about the incident, leading authorities to look into the matter.

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Video goes viral

The Hialeah Police Department has opened an official animal cruelty investigation to determine who attached the money and how the animal ended up loose. Detectives have been gathering evidence and returning to the location. While the reason behind the incident is still a mystery, the video has surfaced online and gone viral. Now, a Miami Beach businessman is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that can bring whoever did this to justice.

Hialeah, located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, is known for its large Hispanic community and cultural diversity. The discovery has also raised speculation online, with some social media users discussing whether the incident could be linked to a ritual or religious practice. However, no such connection has been officially established.

Social media users react

One user said, "So disturbing….. nobody saved it?"

Another said, "This was a ritual gone wrong."

"I really hope you find whoever did this… what a terrible thing to do to an innocent creature. Ugh," a netizen said.