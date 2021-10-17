e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:41 PM IST

Bill Clinton to remain hospitalized until Sunday as he receives treatment for sepsis

ANI
Bill Clinton | File Photo

Bill Clinton | File Photo

Advertisement

Former US President Bill Clinton will be staying at the hospital to receive further treatment for sepsis until Sunday, his spokesperson, Angel Urena, said.

"President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours. He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow," Urena said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson, Clinton has thanked everyone who sent him kind wishes and is looking forward to getting home soon.

"He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football," Urena said.

Clinton was hospitalized on Friday with sepsis that is not linked to COVID-19.

ALSO READ

Philippines: Death toll reaches 22 as tropical storm 'Kompasu' continues to wreak havoc

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal