Biden meets Israeli counterpart, conveys unwavering support

US President Joe Biden conveyed his unwavering support for Israels security and also committed to deepen the cooperation between the two countries during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin.

During their meeting at the White House on Monday, the two leaders discussed "the many challenges facing the region, including the threat posed by Iran", as per an official readout.

Rivlin is due to retire next month after the end of his seven-year term. Biden also emphasised under his administration, Iran will never get a nuclear weapon, said the White House readout.

“He also assured President Rivlin the US remains determined to counter Iran's malign activity and support for terrorist proxies, which have destabilizing consequences for the region.”

Separate infra bill from reconciliation, Dems urged

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has urged congressional Democrats to follow President Biden in separating the bipartisan infrastructure bill from a larger reconciliation legislation.