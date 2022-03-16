Biden announces additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, new package includes drones and anti-aircraft systems

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced an additional $800 million in security assistance to war-hit Ukraine. The new package includes drones and anti-aircraft systems, reported Reuters. The US President had authorized $200 million over the weekend, bringing the total aid for the European country to $1 billion over the past week.

"The world is united in our support for Ukraine and our determination to make Putin pay a very heavy price," CNN quoted Biden as saying.

"America is leading this effort, together with our allies and partners, providing an enormous level of security and humanitarian assistance that we're adding to today and we're going to continue to do more in the days and weeks ahead," he added.

Biden's speech came only a few hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the US Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia.

Livestreamed into the Capitol complex, Zelenskyy said the US must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports. He showed a packed auditorium of lawmakers a graphic video of the destruction and devastation his country has suffered in the war, along with heartbreaking scenes of civilian casualties.

"We need you right now," Zelenskyy said, adding, "I call on you to do more." In urging a steeper economic hit to the Russians, he said: "Peace is more important than income." Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, before and after his short remarks, which Zelenskyy began in Ukrainian through an interpreter but then switched to English in a heartfelt appeal to help end the bloodshed.

"I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths," he told them.

Wearing a short-sleeved army T-shirt, Zelenskyy began his remarks by invoking the destruction the US suffered in 1941 when Japan bombed the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon by militants who commandeered passenger airplanes to crash into the symbols of Western democracy and economy.

"Remember Pearl Harbor? Remember September 11?" Zelenzkyy asked. "Our countries experience the same every day right now," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:18 PM IST