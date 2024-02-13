'Bharat-UAE Dosti Zindabad': PM Modi To Indian Diaspora At Zayed Stadium In UAE; Watch

X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi at the 'Ahlan Modi' cultural event as he arrived in the UAE today for a two-day visit.

While speaking during the mega event, PM Modi said, "I have come here to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you. Bharat-UAE dosti zindabad."

PM Modi further said, "I am fortunate that the UAE has awarded me with its highest civilian award - The Order of Zayed. This honour is not just mine but that of the crores of Indians, of all of you."