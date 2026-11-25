Beyond Borders, United In Uniform: India, Nepal Begin 20th Edition Of Exercise 'SURYAKIRAN' | X - NepaliArmyHQ

Kathmandu, Nov 25: Nepal and India on Wednesday began the 20th edition of their joint military exercise, ‘Exercise SURYAKIRAN’, at the Nepali Army Battle School in Saljhandi, Rupandehi district in southwestern Nepal, the Nepali Army said.

The exercise, involving battalion-level troops from both countries, was inaugurated by Major General Purna Bahadur Khatri, Commander of the Nepali Army's Mid-Western Division Headquarters. It is scheduled to conclude on December 8.

The 20th edition of the Joint Military Exercise “#SURYAKIRAN” between the #NepaliArmy and the #IndianArmy commenced at Nepali Army Battle School, Saljhandi, Rupandehi. The exercise will mainly focus on disaster management, jungle warfare, and humanitarian assistance. https://t.co/MYncJHtq5Y — Nepali Army (@NepaliArmyHQ) November 25, 2026

Strengthening Bilateral Military Cooperation

Conducted annually on a rotational basis in Nepal and India since 2011, the exercise aims to enhance military cooperation and strengthen professional ties between the two armies. The 19th edition was held in Pithoragarh, India, the Nepali Army said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the exercise, military personnel from both countries will exchange theoretical knowledge, practical skills and specialised experiences, focusing primarily on disaster management, jungle warfare and humanitarian assistance.

Longstanding Defence And Security Ties

Nepal and India have longstanding defence and security ties, supported by institutionalised bilateral mechanisms, high-level visits, military training, joint exercises and equipment supplies, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

A distinctive feature of their military relationship is the tradition of conferring the honorary rank of General on each other's army chiefs.

The relationship is also reflected in the presence of Nepali Gorkha soldiers in the Indian Army and more than 100,000 Indian Army ex-servicemen residing in Nepal, the embassy said.

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Tradition Of Conferring Honorary Ranks

In August, Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth visited Nepal at the official invitation of Nepali Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel. During the visit, Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel conferred on Seth the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army on August 17.

The tradition of conferring honorary general ranks on each other's army chiefs dates back to 1950 and is regarded as a symbol of the close military ties between the two countries.

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