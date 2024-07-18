 Belarus To Introduce Visa-Free Policy For 35 European Countries
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBelarus To Introduce Visa-Free Policy For 35 European Countries

Belarus To Introduce Visa-Free Policy For 35 European Countries

The visa-free policy can be used multiple times, and shall not exceed 90 days within a year. This policy does not apply to holders of special passports such as diplomatic and official passports.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Minsk: Belarus will introduce a visa-free policy for 35 European countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said in a statement on its official website.

About The Policy

The policy will take effect on Friday, July 19, and will last until December 31, 2024, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Read Also
G-7 Nations Pledge Support To Specific Infrastructure Projects Like India-Middle East-Europe...
article-image

Citizens of the 35 countries, including members of the European Union and the UK, can stay in Belarus for 30 days at a time without a visa.

The statement said that in order to further demonstrate Belarus's commitment to openness, peace, and good neighbourliness, and to simplify personnel exchanges, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko supports citizens of 35 European countries to temporarily enter and stay in Belarus through road and rail checkpoints without a visa.

Read Also
Europe Looking East?: Xi Jinping's Visit Signals Changing Paradigm
article-image

According to the State Border Committee of Belarus, the visa-free policy for citizens of Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia entering Belarus which has taken effect since 2022, will be now extended to citizens of 35 other European countries.

The visa-free policy can be used multiple times, and shall not exceed 90 days within a year. This policy does not apply to holders of special passports such as diplomatic and official passports.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Switzerland Soon To Introduce First Portable 'Suicide Pod'

Switzerland Soon To Introduce First Portable 'Suicide Pod'

Belarus To Introduce Visa-Free Policy For 35 European Countries

Belarus To Introduce Visa-Free Policy For 35 European Countries

China: 8 Lives Lost As Massive Fire Engulfs Shopping Mall In Zingong; Visuals Surface

China: 8 Lives Lost As Massive Fire Engulfs Shopping Mall In Zingong; Visuals Surface

US President Joe Biden Gets Covid A Day After Saying Prez Race Exit Possible In Case Of A Medical...

US President Joe Biden Gets Covid A Day After Saying Prez Race Exit Possible In Case Of A Medical...

India Demands Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza And Hostage Release At UN

India Demands Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza And Hostage Release At UN