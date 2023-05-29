Belarus President Lukashenko hospitalised, in critical condition after meeting Putin |

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko was admitted to a hospital in Moscow and is currently in critical condition following a meeting with Russian Premier Vladimir Putin, as reported by the Daily Express. Although these reports are unconfirmed, Valery Tsepkalo, an opponent of Lukashenko and former ambassador to the United States, stated on Twitter that the 68-year-old president was urgently transported to Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital after his closed-door meeting with Putin. Tsepkalo further mentioned that Lukashenko remains under medical care and leading specialists have been mobilized to assess his critical condition.

Blood purification procedures performed on Lukashenko

Tsepkalo also noted that blood purification procedures have been performed on Lukashenko, and his condition is considered non-transportable. According to him, the orchestrated efforts to save the Belarusian president are aimed at dispelling speculations regarding the Kremlin's alleged involvement in his potential poisoning.

Rumors surrounding Lukashenko's health have been circulating for some time. During Moscow's festivities on May 9, Lukashenko, a supporter of Putin and his invasion of Ukraine, made an appearance but left the celebration early. Later, he was observed experiencing difficulty speaking and had a bandage on his arm, fueling speculation about his well-being.

The Belarusian government has chosen to remain silent amidst the speculation about the president's health and has not issued any statement regarding the nature of his illness. This silence has only intensified conspiracy theories suggesting that Lukashenko may have been poisoned by Russian secret services.

Russia moved nuclear warheads to Belarus for storage

In a separate development, Lukashenko confirmed last week that Russia had initiated the movement of tactical nuclear warheads to Belarus for storage. This marks the first time such weapons have been deployed beyond Russian borders since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of shorter-range weapons in Belarus, which was widely interpreted as a warning to the West as it increased military support for Ukraine.