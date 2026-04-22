Beijing Slams Taiwan Independence Push, Says ‘Attempts Are Doomed To Fail’

China’s Foreign Ministry has reiterated its firm stance on the “one-China” policy following reports that Lai Ching-te cancelled a planned visit to Eswatini after alleged overflight clearance issues.

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Responding to media queries, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China said that African nations overwhelmingly support the one-China principle. The spokesperson noted that all African countries, except Eswatini, maintain diplomatic relations with China and have reaffirmed their support for Beijing’s position on Taiwan.

The ministry referenced the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit, where 53 African nations and the African Union endorsed the Beijing Declaration supporting the one-China policy. According to the spokesperson, these countries have repeatedly stated that Taiwan is an integral part of China and backed efforts toward national reunification.

The statement also dismissed claims from Taiwan authorities that overflight permissions were revoked under pressure from mainland China. It stressed that there is no separate recognition of a “Republic of China president” internationally and warned that attempts to promote Taiwan independence would fail.