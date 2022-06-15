Beijing bars Moscow's planes; China-Russia 'brotherly' ties may be spoiled

China bans Moscow's planes into its airspace. | ANI

Amid Russia's attack on the former Soviet nation, Ukraine, the "brotherly relationship" between China and Russia may be spoiled as Beijing barred Moscow's airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace.

According to a report by The Hong Kong Post, China has repeatedly shown its reluctance to provide more support to Moscow amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, in order to protect its own interests in trade, economy and other areas.

With the Beijing's move, Russia appears to have lost confidence in China now. The latest report in the Washington Post is evidence of growing frustration among Russian officials towards China.

Quoting a Chinese official, it reported that the development is significant in the wake of the fact that China and Russia had proclaimed that their bilateral ties had "no limits" before Moscow announced its special military operation in its neighbouring country in February this year.

The Hong Kong Post citing a Russian media outlet said that Russian airlines couldn't provide documents showing their aircraft were "de-registered abroad" and were barred from Chinese airspace.

China refrains from taking a side due to diplomatic ties with Russia

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Xi Jinping-led country had refused to supply parts to Russia and has now barred Russian aircraft from using Chinese airspace.

China had earlier stated that the action in Ukraine was "deeply worrying" and that it would take a lead in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

China has strategically avoided taking a side due to diplomatic ties with Russia and has not condemned the actions. On the contrary, it has blamed the NATO and the US for pushing Russia to "breaking point".

'China's position on the war is consistent and clear cut': Chinese Foreign Minister

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijan had said that China's position on the war is "consistent and clear cut". He had also stated that the US needs to take China's concerns about sanctions seriously, warning they "will never bring peace and security".

Russian diplomats had long been claiming that the relationship between Beijing and Moscow was better than an alliance and has withstood the pressure triggered by the ongoing Ukraine war.

Russia's ambassador to China Andrey Denisov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said that the Ukraine crisis has pushed Moscow and Beijing closer together.