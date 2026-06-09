Behind The Gates Of Kumsusan: North Korea’s Premier Guest House Where Xi Jinping Stayed

Kumsusan State Guest House | KCTV

When Chinese President Xi Jinping touched down in Pyongyang for a two-day state visit, his arrival turned international attention back to one of North Korea's most secretive and heavily fortified locations, the Kumsusan State Guest House. This luxurious compound is designed to host only the world’s most elite dignitaries under conditions of extreme security and prestige.

Understanding the role of this guest house offers a unique window into North Korea’s architectural diplomacy and how the regime uses physical spaces to signal political respect.

What is the Kumsusan State Guest House?

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the Kumsusan State Guest House is an ultra-exclusive luxury compound in Pyongyang built specifically to house top-tier foreign heads of state. Completed in 2019, the facility was rushed into existence specifically to impress Chinese President Xi Jinping during his summit that year. According to satellite imagery analysis by NK Pro, the original compound featured two massive mansions, each spanning roughly 140,000 square feet, built within a remarkably short four-month window between February and June 2019.

Before Kumsusan was built, North Korea primarily relied on the Paekhwawon Guest House, constructed in 1983, to logistically support foreign leaders.

Dignitaries such as former US president Jimmy Carter and former Chinese presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao all stayed at Paekhwawon. The creation of Kumsusan marked a modern upgrade in North Korea's diplomatic infrastructure, intended to offer an unparalleled level of luxury and seclusion.

Where it is located and why the site is sacred

The guest house is strategically positioned near the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which is widely recognised as North Korea’s most sacred political site. The name "Kumsusan" translates poetically from Korean to mean a "beautiful, precious mountain." The neighbouring palace holds immense constitutional and symbolic importance to the state, serving as a monument to national dignity.

Originally known as the Kumsusan Assembly Hall, the palace initially served as the residential and working quarters for North Korea’s founder, Kim Il-sung. Following his death in 1994, the building was transformed into a mausoleum where his embalmed body was placed in a glass sarcophagus.

The site underwent a similar transformation following the death of his son and successor, Kim Jong-il, in 2011. Today, the palace houses the preserved bodies of both deceased supreme leaders.

Who has stayed at the exclusive compound?

Because of North Korea's deep geopolitical isolation and its tightly sealed borders during the COVID-19 pandemic, the guest house has welcomed only a handful of global figures.

President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were its inaugural guests in 2019. During that historic visit, Xi received unprecedented military and civilian honors directly within the Kumsusan Palace square, the first time a foreign leader had ever been afforded such a tribute at that specific site, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was also hosted by Kim Jong-un at the Kumsusan State Guest House during his high-profile state visit in June 2024. China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, held bilateral talks at the palace with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui. Recently, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to the former leaders.