'Basically been stopped': China defends incoming of second wave of coronavirus

China has reported 45 new coronavirus cases including one locally transmitted case while the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 3,300 with five new fatalities on Sunday. Now reports have surfaced saying that China has defended itself against incoming of second wave of coronavirus.
A senior health official on Sunday told Reuters, a growing number of imported coronavirus cases in China risked fanning a second wave of infections when domestic transmissions had "basically been stopped".
Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission (NHC), told Reuters, "the possibility of a new round of infections remains relatively big."
China's National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily report said 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland were reported on Sunday, of which 30 were imported, taking their total number to 723. A new domestic case was reported in Gansu province, it said.
The four deaths were reported from the virus epicentre Hubei province, it said. The overall confirmed cases on the mainland has reached 81,470 by the end of Sunday. This included 3,304 people died of the disease, 2,396 patients still being treated and 75,770 patients discharged after recovery, the NHC said.
It said that 168 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus, 165 of whom were from abroad. By the end of Sunday, 641 confirmed cases including four deaths have been reported from Hong Kong, 38 confirmed cases in Macao and 298 in Taiwan including three deaths.
A total of 118 patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 39 in Taiwan have been discharged from the hospital after recovery. China on Sunday resumed domestic flights in the coronavirus epicentre Hubei province, except for its capital Wuhan, as part of a plan to ease the lockdown in the region following a steep decline in the number of confirmed cases.
(Inputs from Agencies)
