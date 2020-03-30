'Basically been stopped': China defends incoming of second wave of coronavirus

China has reported 45 new coronavirus cases including one locally transmitted case while the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 3,300 with five new fatalities on Sunday. Now reports have surfaced saying that China has defended itself against incoming of second wave of coronavirus.

A senior health official on Sunday told Reuters, a growing number of imported coronavirus cases in China risked fanning a second wave of infections when domestic transmissions had "basically been stopped".

Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission (NHC), told Reuters, "the possibility of a new round of infections remains relatively big."

China's National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily report said 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland were reported on Sunday, of which 30 were imported, taking their total number to 723. A new domestic case was reported in Gansu province, it said.