Barack Obama shares his favourite books of 2020: How many have you read?

Former United States President Barack Obama on Thursday shared a list of his favourite books of 2020. The author of 'A Promised Land' deliberately left his book out of the list. "As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites. I’ll start by sharing my favorite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president. I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did," he tweeted.

Here is a list of Obama's favourite books of 2020:

1. Homeland Elegies - Ayad Akhtar

2. Jack - Marilynne Robinson

3. Caste - Isabel Wilkerson

4. The Splendid and the Vile - Erik Larson

5. Luster - Raven Leilani

6. How Much of These Hills Is Gold - C Pam Zhang

7. Long Bright River - Lizz Moore

8. Memorial Drive - Natasha Trethewey

9. Twilight of Democracy - Anne Applebaum

10. Deacon King Kong - James McBride

11. The Undocumented Americans - Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

12. The Vanishing Half - Brit Bennett

13. The Glass Hotel - Emily St. John Mandel

14. Hidden Valley Road - Robert Kolker

15. The Ministry for the Future - Kim Stanley Robinson

16. Sharks in the Time of Saviours - Kawai Strong Washburn

17. Missionaries - Phil Klay