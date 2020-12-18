Barack Obama shares his favourite books of 2020: How many have you read?

Former United States President Barack Obama on Thursday shared a list of his favourite books of 2020. The author of 'A Promised Land' deliberately left his book out of the list. "As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites. I’ll start by sharing my favorite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president. I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did," he tweeted.
Here is a list of Obama's favourite books of 2020:
1. Homeland Elegies - Ayad Akhtar
2. Jack - Marilynne Robinson
3. Caste - Isabel Wilkerson
4. The Splendid and the Vile - Erik Larson
5. Luster - Raven Leilani
6. How Much of These Hills Is Gold - C Pam Zhang
7. Long Bright River - Lizz Moore
8. Memorial Drive - Natasha Trethewey
9. Twilight of Democracy - Anne Applebaum
10. Deacon King Kong - James McBride
11. The Undocumented Americans - Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
12. The Vanishing Half - Brit Bennett
13. The Glass Hotel - Emily St. John Mandel
14. Hidden Valley Road - Robert Kolker
15. The Ministry for the Future - Kim Stanley Robinson
16. Sharks in the Time of Saviours - Kawai Strong Washburn
17. Missionaries - Phil Klay
Besides, Barack Obama's book 'A Promised Land' was published in November this year. However, it faced severe criticism in India for his comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
"Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," Obama wrote in his book.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)