Bangladesh: Videos Shows Radical Groups In Dhaka Protest BJP’s Bengal Win, Demand Mamata Banerjee’s Reinstatement

Dhaka/Kolkata: Reports and videos circulating online claim that radical groups in Bangladesh staged protest marches in Dhaka following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s sweeping victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, demanding the reinstatement of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Several clips widely shared on social media platforms purportedly show hundreds of men marching through busy streets in Dhaka while raising slogans over the Trinamool Congress’ electoral defeat after 15 years in power. The demonstrations are being linked by online users to Islamist outfits, including Islami Andolan Bangladesh, although official confirmation regarding the organisers remains unclear.

Videos Show Street Marches, On-Camera Interviews

The viral footage shows large crowds moving through market areas and congested roads lined with vehicles, including trucks and auto-rickshaws, while reporters from a Bangladeshi news outlet identified as “Times Today” conduct on-the-spot interviews with participants.

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Men seen in the videos were seen agitated and emotionally charged, with several gesturing emphatically while speaking about political developments in neighbouring West Bengal. Some protesters allegedly criticised the BJP government and expressed support for Mamata Banerjee.

Protest Linked To Bengal Election Outcome

The developments come days after the BJP registered a decisive victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule in the state. Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the new Chief Minister following the party’s landslide win.

Reports circulating online claim the Dhaka protesters were reacting to the political shift in Bengal and alleged incidents involving Muslims after the election outcome. Some social media posts also alleged that threats and warnings were issued against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Suvendu Adhikari during the demonstrations.

Social Media Reactions Intensify Debate

The videos triggered sharp reactions online, with several users describing the protests as an instance of cross-border political interference. Others linked the demonstrations to long-standing political and ideological discussions surrounding Mamata Banerjee’s outreach to minority communities during her tenure in West Bengal.

BJP’s Bengal Sweep Ends TMC Era

The 2026 Assembly election marked a dramatic political shift in West Bengal, with the BJP securing a clear majority and unseating the TMC government that had ruled the state since 2011. Mamata Banerjee reportedly termed the outcome a “conspiracy” and initially resisted calls for an immediate resignation after the results were declared.

The viral Dhaka protest videos have since added an international dimension to the already heated political discourse surrounding Bengal’s electoral transition.