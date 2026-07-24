Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin Resigns Mid-Term, Cites Health Reasons

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin |

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned on Friday, submitting his resignation letter to the Speaker of Parliament under Article 50(3) of the Constitution, nearly halfway through his five-year term, which was due to end in April 2028.

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In the Bengali-language letter issued on Bangabhaban letterhead, the 76-year-old cited multiple health conditions, including heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, kidney complications, a previous bypass surgery and a recent diagnosis of autonomic neuropathy, which has caused episodes of unconsciousness. He said his prolonged medical treatment had made it impossible for him to continue discharging the responsibilities of the office. Shahabuddin also defended his tenure, saying he had helped steer Bangladesh through the constitutional crisis that followed the August 2024 uprising.

Earlier, his press secretary, Sarwar Alam, had said Shahabuddin was stepping down because his deteriorating health no longer allowed him to perform his constitutional duties and that he required treatment and rest.

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However, according to reports, the Tarique Rahman-led government had urged Shahabuddin to resign due to his long-standing association with former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has announced plans to return to Bangladesh in December and surrender following her conviction by a war crimes court. Hasina, currently living in exile in India, has denied the charges.

A former ally of Hasina, Shahabuddin remained in office after her government was ousted in a student-led uprising in August 2024 and oversaw the political transition that culminated in the February 2026 general election, which brought Tarique Rahman to power as prime minister.

His resignation removes one of Hasina's last remaining allies from high office ahead of her planned return. Since her ouster, the Awami League has been banned, with many of its leaders and workers either jailed or in hiding.

Under Bangladesh's Constitution, the Speaker of Parliament will serve as acting president until a new president is elected.