Bangladesh Political Crisis: US Calls For Democratic Interim Government After PM Sheikh Hasina's Resignation

Washington [US]: The United States called Monday for calm in Bangladesh and urged the interim government formation process to be democratic and inclusive.

The White House and the US Department of State both separately said that Washington encourages all parties to refrain from further violence and restore peace as quickly as possible.

This comes after the announcement of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned from her position and departed Bangladesh.

General General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Bangladesh's Army Chief announced her Hasina's resignation in a televised address to the nation and said an interim government would be formed.

Statement Of US State Department Spokesperson, Mather Miller

"We have seen the announcement that Prime Minister Hasina has resigned from her position and departed Bangladesh. We are monitoring the situation carefully. The United States stands with the people of Bangladesh. We urge all parties to refrain from further violence. Too many lives have been lost over the past several weeks, and we urge calm and restraint in the days ahead. We welcome the announcement of interim government," Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesperson told reporters during a briefing on Monday afternoon.

"We encourage all parties to refrain from further violence and restore peace as quickly as possible. We commend the army for the restraint they have shown today," a National Security Council spokesperson at the White House said.

US State Department Expresses Its Condolences Over The Situation

Further, the US State Department also shared its condolences over the situation and stated the US is now focused on ending the violence.

"Our condolences of course go out to those who have been hurt in the violence over the past few weeks. We are focused now on supporting an end to the violence and for accountability. All decisions regarding the interim government should be made with respect to democratic principles, the rule of law and the will of the Bangladeshi people, "Miller said.

Hasina's exit came after hundreds of people were killed in a crackdown on demonstrations that began as protests against job quotas and swelled into a movement demanding her downfall.

After winning her fourth straight term in January, the US then called for respecting democratic rights in Bangladesh.

Earlier this year the State Department had said that the elections were not free and fair and said Washington was concerned by reports of vote irregularities and condemned violence that took place.

Chuck Schumer On The Situation In Bangladesh

US State Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also urged the establishment of a balanced interim government in Bangladesh that could set up swift democratic elections.

"PM Hasina's violent reaction to legitimate protests made her continued rule untenable I applaud the brave protestors & demand justice for those killed. It's critical to establish a balanced interim government that respects the rights of all & sets up democratic elections swiftly," Schumer posted on X.

At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died and hundreds of people were injured in clashes in Dhaka on Sunday, local media outlet Prothom Alo reported.

Meanwhile, protests and celebrations were reported from other parts of Dhaka with some protestors cheering the news of the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.