Bangladesh firing: BSF man is killed

Murshidabad: A Border Security Force trooper was killed and another injured on Thursday after Bangladesh Border Guards fired on them after a flag meeting along the border in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

The incident sent an alarm bell in the security forces and intelligence agencies as the BSF and the BGB have not exchanged a single bullet for decades.

According to the BSF, head constable Vijay Bhan Singh was killed after the team came under fire while returning from the flag meeting.

The flag meeting was held to secure the release of an Indian fisherman apprehended by the Bangladesh Border Guards earlier in the day. During the flag meeting, the Border Guards not only refused to release the Indian fisherman but also tried to cordon the BSF troops. Sensing that the situation was getting out of hand, the BSF party immedia-tely returned.

The Bangladeshi troops opened fire when the BSF party was returning to its base camp. A probe has been promised into the incident after the Indian side took up the matter with its counterpart.