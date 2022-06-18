Bangladesh: At least 25 killed, 4 million missing in devastating floods

Photo: Twitter/ AFP

Twenty-five people were killed in Bangladesh due to devastating floods in the country, according to media reports.

Over 4 million people remain stranded in various towns in the country, triggering a humanitarian crisis, reported Radio Pakistan.

The flood was triggered on Wednesday (June 15) as a result of heavy downpours in the north-eastern regions and a flash flood in upstream India's Meghalaya and Assam, where record-breaking rainfall struck the areas.

The flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts is worsening, while other districts are on the verge of getting flooded, reported local media on Saturday.

According to the Daily Star, the worst-affected areas in Sylhet are Gowainghat, Companiganj, Kanaighat, Jaintiapur, Sylhet Sadar, Zakiganj, Bishwanath, Golapganj, and Beanibazar In Sunamganj district, Chhatak, Dowarabazar, Sunamganj Sadar, Derai, Madhyanagar, Bishwambarpur, Dharmapasha, Tahirpur, and Jamalaganj are the worst affected.

Moreover, Ajmiriganj, Nabiganj, Habiganj Sadar Upazila and Habiganj towns in the Habiganj district were hit by the flood on Friday. Heavy rains in Moulvibazar also inundated the district's low-lying areas.

Forecasters claim that flooding is expected to intensify in Bangladesh and upstream in India's northeast within the next two days.

In Assam, more than 1.23 lakh people have been affected. The flood waters have destroyed several embankments, and roads and washed away many houses in the district.

The flood devastation is continued in Paschim Nalbari, Ghograpar, Barbhag, Nalbari, Tihu, Banekuchi, and Barkhetri revenue circles of the district and inundated 203 villages.

According to the report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), following torrential rains in the past couple of days, the water level of several rivers in the district is rising up and submerged 1,891.80 hectares of cropland.

In the last 24 hours, two people in the district lost their lives after drowning in flood waters. Nearly 1.61 lakh domestic animals in the district have also been affected.