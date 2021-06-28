Ban the Britons: Angela Merkel

Brussels: Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine, The Times newspaper reported.

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant of the coronavirus is so widespread, the newspaper said.

French President Emmauel Macron has given his backing for the proposal but several Mediterranean countries are expected to resist any such restrictions.

The plans will be discussed by senior European and national officials on the EU’s integrated political crisis response committee, the newspaper added.

Merkel is due to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Chequers next week.

If the move is agreed by the EU, it would negate Johnson’s plan to allow double vaccinated Britons to go to amber-list without quarantining on return

Britain plans to unveil plans next month to allow fully vaccinated people to travel unrestricted to all countries except those with the highest Covid-19 risk.

Spain, Portugal further restrict UK travellers

Madrid: Spain and Portugal have placed new restrictions on UK travellers.

Portugal says they must go into quarantine for two weeks unless they have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 finished 14 days earlier. The policy took effect Monday.

The government says people can quarantine at home or in a place stipulated by Portuguese health authorities. Arrivals from Brazil, India and South Africa come under the same rule.

All others entering Portugal must show either the European Union's COVID Digital Certificate or a negative PCR test.

In Spain, beginning Thursday, people arriving from the UK in the Balearic Islands will have to show they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative PCR test.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's government says it will ban all passenger flights from the UK starting Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. It said in a statement Monday that the U.K. has been classified as "extremely high risk."