Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Racist Posts Target Indian Crew On Social Media Following Collision

A wave of racism against Indians hit social media after reports stated the container ship that collided with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, US, on Tuesday had Indian nationals as crew members. The collision had resulted in the collapse of the bridge, said to be one of the worst in the US history since 2007. Six workers were missing and presumed dead in the incident.

In the aftermath of the freak accident, it was reported that the entire 22-member crew aboard the MV Dali container ship were Indian nationals, with local pilots at the helm guiding the vessel away from the Baltimore port. Following this, social media was flooded with racist remarks and post against Indians.

Last known recording from inside the Dali moments before impact pic.twitter.com/Z1vkc828TY — Foxford Comics (@FoxfordComics) March 26, 2024

A bunch of Pajeets pulverizing an American bridge named after the man who wrote America’s national anthem really is almost prophetic. pic.twitter.com/zQCkhHlpdm — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) March 26, 2024

The captain of the container ship which crashed into the Baltimore bridge causing its collapse was a Ukrainian, and the crew was Indian.



A ship full of Indians under the control of a Ukrainian captain, sounds like a sit-com. #baltimorebridge pic.twitter.com/u93m2OqQXc — Angry Warhawk☦️ 🇷🇺 🇵🇸 🧯 (@AngryWarhawk) March 26, 2024

#baltimorebridge

All crew members on ship that smashed Baltimore bridge were Indians even though ship was registered in Singapore but for saving money on wages inferior Indian crew was hired as a practice of outsourcing. pic.twitter.com/BjGWe0LkVS — Toor Files (@mogatoor89) March 26, 2024

US president and Maryland governor praise Indian crew

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and Maryland Governor Wes Moore hailed the Dali's crew members for their quick-thinking and sending a Mayday call.

Biden said that the crew "undoubtedly saved lives" by swiftly alerting transportation officials about losing control of the container ship. This had resulted in closing the bridge on time.

US President Joe Biden praises Indian crew for their presence of mind which saved lives.



“Personnel on board the ship were able to alert the Maryland Department of Transportation that they had lost control of their vessel, as you all know and have reported. As a result, local… pic.twitter.com/iNiidWnX8c — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 27, 2024

"Personnel on board the ship were able to alert the Maryland Department of Transportation that they had lost control of their vessel, as you all know and have reported. As a result, local authorities were able to close the bridge to traffic before the bridge was struck, which undoubtedly saved lives," Biden said.

Governor Moore said that the crew's Maydall call prompted officials from letting further vehicles use the bridge. "These people are heroes, they saved lives last night," Moore said.

“These people (Indian Crew of the Ship) are heroes. They saved lives.”#Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says the ship that struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in #Baltimore issued a #Mayday call, allowing for officials to clear the bridge of as many cars as possible.👇🏻 https://t.co/WQgofyMLZZ pic.twitter.com/67braaOuC3 — Pooja Sangwan ( Modi Ka Parivar ) (@ThePerilousGirl) March 27, 2024

Victims from Latin American countries

The six workers who are presumed dead in the tragic accident are from Latin American countries, according to reports. These include Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

A reporter asked Rafael Laveaga, Chief of the Consular Section of Mexico's Embassy in Washington, "It's our understanding that some of these victims might have families or backgrounds from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador. What can you tell us?"

"Yes, nationalities involve all the countries that you mentioned and that's why we're here as well, because we know our people are involved," Laveaga told reporters, CNN reported.