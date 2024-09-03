Balochistan Faces Deadliest Month In Past 6 Years | X

Islamabad: The deadliest month, August, in Pakistan in the past six years, with an alarming rise in anti-state violence, according to a report from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). The violence resulted in at least 254 fatalities, including 92 civilians, 54 security personnel, and 108 militants. Additionally, 150 people were injured, comprising 88 civilians, 35 security personnel, and 27 militants.

Impact Of Militant Attacks

The majority of the casualties in August stemmed from 83 militant attacks across the country, which resulted in 175 deaths, including 92 civilians, 47 security personnel, and 36 militants. These attacks also injured 123 individuals, with 88 civilians and 35 security personnel among them. This escalation in violence has made August the most deadly month since July 2018.

Balochistan reported the highest number of fatalities in "anti-state violence" in Pakistan in August, which remained the deadliest month for the country in the last six years, an Islamabad-based think tank said. https://t.co/3EWVYRldik — Arab News Pakistan (@arabnewspk) September 2, 2024

Violence In Balochistan

Balochistan experienced a particularly severe increase in violence, with the province reporting the highest number of fatalities. In August alone, Balochistan saw 125 deaths, including 80 civilians, 22 security personnel, and 23 militants. This surge was highlighted by coordinated attacks on August 25, claimed by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which killed over 50 people. The report indicates a staggering 277 percent rise in violent incidents and a 938 percent increase in deaths compared to July 2024.

Security Situation In Other Regions

In contrast, the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's tribal districts showed some improvement. Violent incidents dropped by 25 percent, and civilian casualties decreased by 43 percent. However, militant casualties rose by 98 percent, with 65 militants killed in August compared to 20 in July. Security forces’ losses in the region also increased by 54 percent, with 20 personnel killed in August.

Read Also Pakistan Govt Must Talk To Baloch People & Address Their Genuine Worries

Mainland Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh also saw improvements in security. In mainland Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of violent incidents decreased from 42 in July to 24 in August. Sindh recorded only two violent incidents in August, down from nine in July. Punjab reported a single violent incident in August, resulting in the deaths of two militants and injuries to two security personnel.

Overall Trends And Impact

In the first eight months of 2024, Pakistan experienced 640 militant attacks, resulting in 757 deaths and 733 injuries. This represents a 51 percent increase in attacks and a 21 percent rise in deaths compared to the same period in 2023, although the number of injured decreased by 24 percent.

In a dramatic press conference @sakhtarmengal announces his resignation from the National Assembly to protest against the violence against women of Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/Aia0vhS3KJ — Munizae Jahangir (@MunizaeJahangir) September 3, 2024

Human Rights Situation In Balochistan

Human rights organisations have reported severe issues in Balochistan, including a high number of enforced disappearances, with districts such as Quetta, Kech, Awaran, and Khuzdar being the most affected. The province faces ongoing conflict, extrajudicial killings, and restricted freedom of expression. Despite its resource wealth, Balochistan remains economically marginalised, contributing to local grievances and internal displacement.

The lack of legal recourse and accountability for human rights abuses exacerbates the dire situation, making Balochistan's security environment increasingly volatile and complex.