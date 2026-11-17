Explosions were heard in Bahrain, including areas around the capital Manama, on Tuesday, following a security alert issued by the country's Interior Ministry. The developments came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have carried out a drone strike targeting a US-operated radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base.

Bahrain's authorities subsequently said their forces had intercepted Iranian aerial attacks, while an all-clear was later issued following the alert. There were no immediate confirmed reports of casualties or significant damage.

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The reported strike came amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, with Tehran warning that military facilities and infrastructure supporting American and Israeli operations in the region could become targets.

Bahrain Issues Emergency Alert As Explosions Reported In Manama

Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued a mobile phone alert warning residents of a potential security threat and urging them to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.

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Following the alert, explosions were reported in parts of the country, including around Manama. Bahraini forces later said they had intercepted Iranian aerial attacks, and authorities subsequently issued an all-clear.

The incident heightened security concerns in the Gulf nation, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and has faced repeated threats amid the wider regional conflict.

IRGC Claims Drone Strike On US Radar At Sheikh Isa Air Base

In a statement, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that its combat drones had carried out what it described as a "precise operation" targeting a US-operated radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base early Tuesday.

The IRGC said the operation was in response to alleged violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones and what it described as hostile activities by American forces in the region.

It also warned that any further violations of Iranian airspace or use of military bases in neighbouring countries to launch operations against Iran would invite retaliation.

The latest claim marks the third time in approximately five days that the IRGC has claimed to have targeted US radar systems in Bahrain. Previous claims on Friday and Sunday involved early-warning and air-defence radar installations, including sites around Riffa, also known as Al-Rifaa.

However, Iranian claims of successful strikes have not always been independently verified. In earlier incidents, Bahraini authorities and US Central Command reported intercepting drones, while US officials did not confirm significant damage to the targeted systems.

Iran's Parliament Speaker Announces 'New Rule' On Dual-Use Infrastructure

The developments in Bahrain came hours after Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a warning over infrastructure located near US and Israeli military bases.

Responding to a New York Times report on X, Ghalibaf criticised what he described as the selective application of the term 'dual-use infrastructure'.

The report cited analysts discussing possible overlaps between Iran's dam and water infrastructure projects and locations associated with missile-related facilities. However, the report also highlighted that the suggested military connections remained speculative, noting that such infrastructure serves civilian purposes, including water supply, electricity generation and irrigation.

Reacting to the report, Ghalibaf said Iran would apply the same logic to infrastructure near American and Israeli military installations.

He wrote that any dam, port or power plant located near a US or Israeli base would be considered dual-use under the same reasoning.

His remarks signalled a warning that civilian infrastructure near military installations could also be viewed as potential targets under Tehran's interpretation of the argument.

Bahrain's Strategic Importance Amid US-Iran Conflict

Bahrain holds considerable strategic importance for the United States as it hosts the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, which oversees American naval operations across the Gulf, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.

The country has repeatedly faced security threats amid the broader US-Israel conflict with Iran, which began in late February 2026.

The latest developments reflect the growing risk of retaliatory attacks involving military installations and strategic infrastructure across the Gulf region.

With Iran issuing warnings over facilities near American and Israeli bases and the US maintaining its military presence in the region, tensions remain high. The latest reports of explosions and the IRGC's claimed drone operation have further heightened concerns over the security situation in Bahrain.