Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Orders Iran's Near-Weapons-Grade Uranium Stockpile To Remain Inside Country

Mojtaba Khamenei | File Pic

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has directed that the country’s stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium remain within Iran, according to two senior Iranian sources cited by Reuters. The decision is expected to complicate ongoing negotiations involving the United States and Israel, amid heightened tensions across West Asia.

Israeli officials told Reuters that US President Donald Trump has assured Israel that any future agreement with Tehran would require the removal of Iran’s highly enriched uranium from its territory.

Iran is reportedly opposed to transferring the stockpile abroad, arguing that doing so would leave the country vulnerable to potential future attacks by the US or Israel. Alternative proposals, including diluting the uranium under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, are said to be under discussion.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly held a tense phone conversation focused on renewed diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement with Iran, according to Axios. The discussion came as Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt intensified mediation attempts to bridge differences between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional concerns. One source told Axios that Netanyahu was deeply frustrated after the call, describing him as having his “hair on fire.”

The report said regional mediators have helped draft a revised proposal aimed at narrowing gaps between the US and Iran. The plan reportedly seeks stronger assurances from Tehran regarding its nuclear activities while outlining terms for the potential release of frozen Iranian assets.

According to Axios, Trump signalled that he still favours a diplomatic resolution but has not ruled out military action if negotiations collapse. Speaking at the Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, he said the situation could either end with an agreement or require further action, adding later that prospects for a deal remained “on the borderline.”

The report further noted that Trump and Netanyahu remain divided on how to handle Iran, with the Israeli leader reportedly doubtful about the effectiveness of ongoing talks and preferring a tougher approach toward Tehran’s military and strategic capabilities. Iran, meanwhile, has acknowledged reviewing updated proposals but has not indicated any significant change in its stance, while continuing to call for sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds as part of any breakthrough.

Axios also reported that Trump informed Netanyahu that mediators were working on a possible “letter of intent” between Washington and Tehran that could pave the way for structured negotiations. Israeli sources told the outlet that the two leaders disagreed on the path forward.