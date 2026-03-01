Trump Claims Iran’s Supreme Leader Killed In Joint US-Israeli Airstrikes; Tehran Denies, Cites ‘Psychological Warfare’

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | File Photo

US President Donald Trump has announced that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on Saturday during a series of joint US-Israeli airstrikes.

Characterising the operation as a historic delivery of justice, Trump asserted that the 86-year-old cleric was unable to evade "highly sophisticated tracking systems" used by American and Israeli intelligence. In a statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump called Khamenei "one of the most evil people in history" and claimed the strike offers the "single greatest chance" for the Iranian people to reclaim their country.

Here's Trump's statement on his Truth Social Platform announcing Supreme Leader Khamenei's death

Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do. This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us. As I said last night, “Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!” Hopefully, the IRGC and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves. That process should soon be starting in that, not only the death of Khamenei but the Country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated. The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!

The operation, which the Pentagon has reportedly codenamed "Operation Epic Fury," targeted a key compound in Tehran. Trump suggested that the strikes had effectively "obliterated" the regime's leadership infrastructure in a single day. He also called on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and police forces to defect and merge with "Iranian Patriots," offering them immunity if they surrender or "certain death" if they continue to resist.

Tehran strongly denies claims of Khamenei’s death

In a sharp rebuttal, Iranian officials have categorically denied the reports, dismissing Washington’s claims as "psychological warfare." Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that both the Supreme Leader and President Masoud Pezeshkian are "safe and sound," while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told international media that all high-ranking officials remain alive "as far as he knows." State-affiliated news agencies Tasnim and Mehr echoed this, reporting that Khamenei remains "steadfast and firm in commanding the field."

Despite these denials, the situation remains fluid. Satellite imagery and eyewitness reports from Tehran confirmed massive explosions and significant damage to the Supreme Leader’s compound in the Pasteur neighbourhood. While Iranian media reported the deaths of Khamenei’s daughter and grandson in the strikes, they maintain that the Ayatollah survived, with some reports suggesting he had been moved to a secure location prior to the assault.

Escalation of hostilities and regional retaliation

The military campaign has triggered an immediate and violent escalation across the Middle East. President Trump vowed that "heavy and pinpoint" bombing will continue uninterrupted throughout the week until his objectives are met. In response, Iran has launched a massive wave of retaliatory strikes—dubbed "Operation Truthful Promise 4"—targeting US military bases and allied interests in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE.

As the UN Security Council convened for an emergency meeting and global oil markets brace for disruption, the world remains on edge over whether the Supreme Leader is truly dead or if the claims are, as Tehran insists, a tactical manoeuver by the West.