Avengers Assemble: K-Pop fans, TikTok users undermine Trump's Tulsa rally by reserving tickets

Donald Trump's rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma was apparently 'undermined' by K-Pop fans and TikTok users who reserved the rally tickets with no intention of attending.
The campaign manager of Trump, Brad Parscale originally speculated that the 19,000-seat stadium would be filled, and Trump would address the crowd outside. But, the outdoor address was cancelled, and half the stadium was empty.
Taking to Twitter, Parscale said: "Radical protestors, fueled by a week of apocalyptic media coverage, interfered with @realDonaldTrump supporters at the rally. They even blocked access to the metal detectors, preventing people from entering.Thanks to the 1,000s who made it anyway!"
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had an epic reply to Parscale. She wrote: "Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID."
"KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too."
Earlier K-pop fans raised $1 million for Black Lives Matter movement, and helped shut down the Dallas Police Department's eyewitness app.
