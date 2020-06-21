Avengers Assemble: K-Pop fans, TikTok users undermine Trump's Tulsa rally by reserving tickets

Donald Trump's rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma was apparently 'undermined' by K-Pop fans and TikTok users who reserved the rally tickets with no intention of attending.

The campaign manager of Trump, Brad Parscale originally speculated that the 19,000-seat stadium would be filled, and Trump would address the crowd outside. But, the outdoor address was cancelled, and half the stadium was empty.

Taking to Twitter, Parscale said: "Radical protestors, fueled by a week of apocalyptic media coverage, interfered with @realDonaldTrump supporters at the rally. They even blocked access to the metal detectors, preventing people from entering.Thanks to the 1,000s who made it anyway!"

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had an epic reply to Parscale. She wrote: "Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID."

"KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too."