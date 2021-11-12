e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 997 new cases, 41 deaths, 945 recoveriesMumbai: BJP alleges India’s biggest ever scam of over Rs 3 lakh crore since independence in BMC
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 07:53 PM IST

Austria to impose nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated and recovered

Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein also announced on Friday that he would order compulsory vaccination for health workers.
AFP
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg | Photo: AFP

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday he wanted to introduce a nationwide lockdown for those not vaccinated against or recovered from the coronavirus, as cases rapidly rise.

"The aim is clear: we want on Sunday to give the green light for a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated," Schallenberg told a press conference.

The states of Upper Austria and Salzburg, which have seen some of the worse case rates, are already introducing the lockdown for the unvaccinated as of Monday.

In order for the measure to apply nationwide, it will have to be signed off by parliament and a meeting of the heads of regional government over the weekend.

Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein also announced on Friday that he would order compulsory vaccination for health workers.

Some 64 percent of the population is fully vaccinated in Austria, which is below the EU-wide average of some 67 percent.

Schallenberg described the vaccination rate as "shamefully low".

So far, more than 11,640 people infected with the new coronavirus have died in Austria.

ALSO READ

Biden administration settles for automatic job authorisation for spouses of H-1B visa holders Biden administration settles for automatic job authorisation for spouses of H-1B visa holders

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 07:53 PM IST
Advertisement