Updated on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 03:27 PM IST

Austria extends lockdown till Dec 11 as Covid-19 cases decline

Essential shops that so far were allowed to open until 9 pm will have to close by 7 pm starting Thursday. And the rules now allow explicitly for the sale of Christmas trees.
A woman walks past closed Christmas market booths next to Saint Stephens cathedral, a place normally packed with crowds of people, in Vienna, Austria on November 22, 2021. - Austria has entered a nationwide lockdown in a desperate effort to contain spiraling coronavirus infections. | (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Berlin: Austria's lockdown has officially been extended until December 11 as planned amid signs that the measures are helping to bring down a sky-high coronavirus infection rate.

A parliamentary committee signed off Tuesday on the extension of the country's fourth national lockdown of the pandemic, which started on November 22, the Austria Press Agency reported. That was necessary because some lockdown measures can only be ordered for 10 days at a time.

There is one significant change: essential shops that so far were allowed to open until 9 pm will have to close by 7 pm starting Thursday. And the rules now allow explicitly for the sale of Christmas trees.

The government imposed lockdown as COVID-19 deaths rose and hospitals in hard-hit regions warned that intensive care units were reaching capacity. Austria also pledged to be the first European country to mandate vaccines beginning February 1.

Under the lockdown, people can leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. Day care centres and schools remained open for those who need them, but parents were asked to keep children at home if possible.

What happens after December 11 will depend on the situation then, but officials say lockdown restrictions will remain for the unvaccinated. Austria has a relatively low vaccination rate for Western Europe, with just under 67 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

The country's seven-day infection rate has begun to decline. It stood at 894.2 cases per 1,00,000 residents on Tuesday, down from more than 1,100 on the day the lockdown started.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 03:27 PM IST
