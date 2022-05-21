Australia: Scott Morrison concedes election defeat, Anthony Albanese to become next PM

Australia's conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison has on Saturday conceded election defeat, news agency AFP reported.

Morrison said he accepted responsibility for the wins and the losses. “It’s a difficult night for Liberals and Nationals around the country,” he said. “Tonight it’s a night of disappointment for Liberals and Nationals.”

Morrison said that he had called Anthony Albanese to concede defeat, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

He said that he had always believed in Australians and their judgment. “And tonight they have delivered their verdict,” he added.

Morrison acted quickly after the election despite millions of votes yet to be counted because an Australian prime minister must attended a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with U.S., Japanese and Indian leaders.

"I believe it's very important that this country has certainty. I think it's very important this country can move forward," Morrison said.

"And particularly over the course of this week with the important meetings that are being held, I think it's vitally important there's a very clear understanding about the government of this country," he added.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as prime minister after his Labor party clinched its first electoral win since 2007.

(With AP inputs)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 07:07 PM IST