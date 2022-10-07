Australian scientists are planning to grow plants on moon by 2025

Representative image | VectorStock

Australian scientists have set a new goal of growing a plant on the moon by 2025, as this will aid future lunar colonies.

Plant biologist Brett Williams, from the Queensland University of Technology, said they are planning to carry seeds by the Beresheet 2 spacecraft—a private Israeli Moon mission.

After landing, the plants will be watered inside a sealed chamber, and their germination and growth will be monitored. The team of scientists have planned to choose plants based on how well they cope with the extreme conditions.

According to a media outlet, Brett Williams said, "The project is an early step towards growing plants for food, medicine, and oxygen production, which are all crucial to establishing human life on the moon."