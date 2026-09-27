Australian PM Anthony Albanese Credits PM Modi For India’s Unprecedented Energy Access Expansion

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has highlighted India's expansion of energy access under Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi, September 26, 2026: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with expanding access to energy in India on an unprecedented scale, saying more people had gained energy access under his leadership than in any decade, region or country in human history.

Speaking at an Asia Society Policy Institute event, Albanese also highlighted the growing relationship between India and Australia and said his country had developed strong ties with Modi. His comments underline how India’s energy strategy has assumed greater significance at a time when geopolitical tensions are putting global supplies under pressure.

Albanese Credits Modi For Energy Push

“To give PM Modi credit, more people have been given access to energy in India under his reign that any decade, or any region or any country in all of human history,” Albanese said.

“He is someone who we have a strong relationship with,” the Australian Prime Minister said, referring to Modi.

The remarks come as global energy security faces immense strain following disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of the war involving the US, Israel and Iran. Pakistan and Bangladesh have struggled with energy shortages, while India has largely maintained stable supplies, with only a limited increase in fuel prices.

India’s ability to keep supplies relatively stable amid the turmoil also puts the spotlight on its efforts to reduce dependence on a limited number of energy suppliers.

India Widens Its Energy Net

Earlier this year, Modi attributed India’s relative energy stability to the diversification of its import sources. He said the country now procures crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and piped natural gas (PNG) from 41 countries.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session in May, Modi said India had earlier imported energy from 27 countries before expanding its sources to 41, Hindustan Times reports.

“Previously, India used to import energy from 27 countries, now the figure has risen to 41. Continuous efforts are on to ensure petrol, diesel supply is smooth across India,” Modi said.

His remarks came after the government reviewed the impact of the West Asia conflict on the economy, supply chains and essential commodities. It also discussed measures to minimise disruptions for citizens and businesses.

Diversification At Heart Of Strategy

In April, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India continued to source oil from a diverse group of countries while taking into account its energy security requirements and conditions in the global market.

“We continue to buy oil from diversified sources, keeping in mind the energy security needs of 1.4 billion people, the current situation in the international market, and the global situation we have to deal with,” Jaiswal said during an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia.

Also Watch:

Taken together, Albanese’s remarks and the government’s emphasis on diversified imports highlight the growing importance of energy security in India’s economic strategy. With global supply routes facing disruption, widening the pool of suppliers has given India more options to manage external shocks while seeking to maintain supplies at home.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/