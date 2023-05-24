Australian PM announces opening of Consulate General in Bengaluru |

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday announced the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru, with the aim of connecting Australian businesses to India's thriving digital and innovation ecosystem.

During a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney, he expressed gratitude for the warm welcome received by him during his visit to Australia.

PM Modi also mentioned India's plans to establish a consulate general in Brisbane, showcasing the strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Building on key pillars of cooperation

PM Albanese highlighted the importance of the bilateral relationship between Australia and India, referencing his sixth meeting with PM Modi in a year. He also mentioned their participation in the Quad Summit, held in Japan's Hiroshima alongside the G7 Summit.

Reiterating the Quad Summit's focus on maintaining an open, stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, he emphasized the need for regional balance and respect for sovereignty.

Progress in economic cooperation and people-to-people links

The Australian PM emphasized the key pillars of the Australia-India relationship, including trade, investment, business cooperation, defense and security cooperation, climate and energy cooperation, and people-to-people links.

He mentioned the shared ambition to conclude the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement later this year, further strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

Promoting migration, mobility and renewable Hydrogen

PM Albanese highlighted the exchange of the Australia-India Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement, which aims to facilitate the exchange of students, graduates, researchers, and business people, fostering people-to-people ties and cooperation in preventing irregular migration.

He also mentioned the establishment of a task force comprising experts in renewable hydrogen to explore cooperation opportunities in this important area. The task force will report to the Australian-Indian Ministerial Energy Dialogue and contribute to achieving energy targets and reducing global emissions.

Looking forward to future cooperation

The bilateral agreements and initiatives discussed during the meeting between PM Modi and PM Albanese demonstrate the shared ambition for closer economic, technological, and people-to-people ties. The ongoing cooperation between Australia and India is set to create a mutually beneficial partnership and contribute to the growth and development of both countries.

(with inputs from ANI)