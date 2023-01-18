e-Paper Get App
As Auckland-bound Flight QF144 approached the airport, a spokeswoman for the medical service stated simply, "Paramedics have been contacted," without offering any other information.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Australia: Qantas Flight makes emergency landing at Sydney Airport after engine failure; visuals surface | File Pic
Qantas aircraft QF144 made a smooth landing at Sydney Airport after first making a mayday call, apparently because of an engine problem while en way from Auckland.

An incoming Qantas flight reported to be carrying more than 100 passengers from New Zealand is prompting a "emergency response" from Sydney airport ambulance services, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

As Auckland-bound Flight QF144 approached the airport, a spokeswoman for the medical service stated simply, "Paramedics have been contacted," without offering any other information. According to Channel Nine in Australia, there have been "claims of an engine failure."

