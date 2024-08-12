Australia Helicopter Crash Video: Pilot Dies After Chopper Rams Into Roof Of Hilton Hotel, Hundreds Evacuated |

A helicopter crashed into the roof of a Hilton hotel in Australia on Monday, local media cited police.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), citing police sources, said the pilot, who was the only person in the chopper died.

Mass Evacuation At Building After Collision

The crash set off a fire atop the building and forcing a mass evacuation.

Two other people were rushed to Hospital and are in a stable condition, police said.

Helicóptero cai no telhado do Double Tree Hotel by Hilton em Cairns, Austrália



👀 @CanalEronews pic.twitter.com/FepepsFJGK — Carlos Salas (@CarlosS08594935) August 11, 2024

ABC reported that the company that charters the helicopter, Nautilus Aviation, said the pilot was on an "unauthorised" flight.

Queensland Police said that it is investigating "a fatal aviation incident in Cairns City".

Emergency services were called to the intersection of The Esplanade and Florence Street around 1:50am following reports a twin engine Helicopter colliding with the roof of a hotel.

No Injuries Reported

The resulting impact caused a fire on top of the hotel; however the building was evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries sustained by people on the ground, police said.

Forensic investigations are underway to formally identify the pilot.

An exclusion zone remains in place encompassing The Esplanade, Minnie Street, Abbott Street and Florence Street.