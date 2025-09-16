 Australia: At least 1 Dead, Several Others Hospitalised After Gas Leak At Popular Haveli Indian Restaurant In Sydney
At least one person died while several were hospitalised after a gas leak at a popular Indian restaurant in Sydney’s northwest on Tuesday.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Australia: At least 1 Dead, Several Hospitalised After Gas Leak At Popular Haveli Indian Restaurant In Sydney

Sydney: At least one person died while several were hospitalised after a gas leak at a restaurant in Sydney’s northwest on Tuesday, September 16. According to reports, the incident took place at Haveli Indian Restaurant in Riverstone.

Emergency services immediately rushed to the spot after getting information about the gas leak at the restaurant. Out of the seven people hospitalised, five are reportedly police officers. The incident took place between 9 am and 9:30 am.

The restaurant is located on the corner of Garfield Road and Railway Terrace in Riverstone. The cause of the gas leak is not known yet. "At this stage, carbon monoxide is a strong line of interest," a Fire and Rescue NSW superintendent, Adam Drewberry said, as reported by The Guardian.

Authorities are suspecting that the gas is likely to be carbon monoxide. "Our firefighters wearing their protective clothing and breathing apparatus entered the building and they got high rating of carbon monoxide readings," Drewberry said, as quoted by Sky News.

"We’re also looking for other gases that could be in and around. It’s too early to speculate what else could be in there," he added.

As per Sky News, the six people, including police officers, who complained of symptoms were taken to Blacktown Hospital. They are reportedly in stable conditions. Meanwhile, one civilian was checked at the scene.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

