'Attack to end, not start war': Trump after US kills General Soleimani

US President Donald Trump claimed that Soleimani, top Iran Army official was ‘terminated’ right before he could launch an attack on US diplomats. The president claimed that Soleimani had been planning to take down US diplomats for some time. However, Trump tried to assure that the US does not aim to harm any further or topple the Iranian government.

In a statement before television cameras in Florida, Trump said, "Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him."

Amidst escalation of tension with Iran, Trump claimed Soleimani's killing will not lead to war.

"We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war. I have deep respect for the Iranian people. They are a remarkable people with an incredible heritage and unlimited potential. We do not seek regime change," Trump said.

"However, the Iranian regime's aggression in the region, including the use of proxy fighters to destabilize its neighbours, must end and it must end now. The future belongs to the people of Iran, those who seek peaceful co-existence and cooperation, not the terrorist warlords who plunder their nation to finance bloodshed abroad," he said.

