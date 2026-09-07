At least 9 Killed As Israeli Strikes Hit Kfar Remman In Southern Lebanon

Israel Strikes South Lebanon | X

At least nine people were killed and 13 others injured after Israeli airstrikes hit the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Remman early Monday, September 7, 2026, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said, according to the Associated Press.

The deadliest strike destroyed a residential building, killing eight people, including at least one child and women, while 11 others were wounded, including children and women. A second strike targeted a vehicle carrying paramedics, killing one person and injuring two others, the BBC reported.

The Israeli military said it was examining reports of the casualties.

Israel-Hezbollah tensions continue

The strikes come amid continued tensions between Israel and Hezbollah along the Lebanon border. Israel has said its recent military actions were in response to alleged Hezbollah drone attacks targeting its forces, while Lebanese authorities have condemned the strikes as violations of the fragile US-mediated framework aimed at reducing hostilities.

Casualty figures vary across reports

The latest violence highlights the continued volatility in southern Lebanon, where deadly cross-border exchanges have persisted despite diplomatic efforts to prevent a broader escalation. Initial casualty figures varied slightly across reports, with some outlets putting the death toll at around 10, including an infant.