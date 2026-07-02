At Least 4 Killed, 10 Injured In Explosion Near Damascus Courthouse | Video

At least four people were killed following an explosion in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Thursday. According to reports, more than 10 people were injured in the explosion that occurred near the main courthouse complex.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known, and authorities were yet to determine whether it was triggered by an attack or an accident. Security personnel quickly reached the site and sealed off the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Videos shared on social media showed several injured people lying on the ground as police officers responded to the scene.