At least 31, mostly children, killed in church stampede in southern Nigeria

Grace Iringe-Koko, police spokesperson for Rivers state informed that hundreds of people had turned up for food at the church early on Saturday and broke through a gate

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 08:29 PM IST
Photo: Twitter Image

At least 31 people have been killed and seven others injured during a stampede at a church event in southern Nigeria’s Port Harcourt city, a police spokesperson said, AFP reported.

According to a CNN report, most of the casualties were children.

"During the process of distributing the gift items, there was a stampede due to overcrowding," CNN quoted Nigeria's Civil Defense Corps as saying. "Casualties were children mostly," he said.

Grace Woyengikuro Iringe-Koko, police spokesperson for Rivers state informed that hundreds of people had turned up for food at the church early on Saturday and broke through a gate, causing the stampede.

“People were there earlier and some got impatient and started rushing, which led to stampeding. The police are on the ground monitoring the situation while the investigation is ongoing,” Iringe-Koko told Reuters.

Iringe-Koko said the crowd forced their way into the venue, despite the fact that the gate was closed, resulting in the mishap.

Further details are awited.

(with agency inputs)

