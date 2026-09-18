At Least 16 Killed, 50 Injured In Suspected Suicide Attack In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 16 people were killed and more than 50 others injured in a suspected suicide attack near a mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, according to Pakistani media reports.

The attack took place during Friday prayers, with a vehicle-borne suicide bomber reportedly targeting the gate of the police compound. The blast was followed by an exchange of fire between security forces and suspected militants.

Attackers target police buildings

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed told Pakistani newspaper Dawn that some attackers heading towards the Counter Terrorism Department building were neutralised by security personnel, while three others moved towards the Special Branch building.

According to the IG, one suicide bomber detonated himself near the Special Branch building. He said an operation was underway against militants and that security forces were engaged in an exchange of fire with members of Fitna-ul-Khawarij.

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“The operation will continue until the complete elimination of Fitna-ul-Khawarij,” Hameed was quoted as saying, adding that the morale of the police remained high.

‘Fitna-ul-Khawarij’ is a term used by the Pakistani state to refer to militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

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Visuals show rescue efforts

Disturbing visuals from the attack site have surfaced on social media, showing people rushing to help those affected by the blast. In some videos, victims can be seen being pulled from debris and carried away from the site before being taken to hospitals.

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Operations continue at scene

The number of casualties could rise as rescue and security operations continue at the scene. Authorities have not yet provided details about the identities of those killed or the exact number of attackers involved.