At G7 meeting, Western leaders warn Russia not to use nuclear, biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine

In a joint statement on Thursday, the leaders of the G7 warned Russia against using chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in the invasion of Ukraine.

"We warn against any threat of the use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons or related materials," the leaders wrote after meeting in Brussels.

They also denounced Russia's attempts at disinformation suggesting Ukraine was preparing to use a chemical or nuclear weapon.

The leaders met in Brussels on Thursday, the same day NATO allies huddled for emergency talks regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a statement after the meeting, the leaders pointed to Moscow’s obligations in accordance with international treaties, and denounced its disinformation campaign.

“We warn against any threat of the use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons or related materials. We recall Russia’s obligations under the international treaties to which it is a signatory, and which protect us all,” the leaders wrote.

The Western alliance has become increasingly concerned that Russia may employ these weapons, potentially in response to a false-flag attack.

"We categorically denounce Russia’s malicious and completely unfounded disinformation campaign against Ukraine, a state in full compliance with international non-proliferation agreements," it said, countering any grounds Russia may invoke to use such weapons.

They also warned Moscow to avoid catastrophe as its invasion endangers nuclear sites in Ukraine.

Speaking via video-link to the summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow had already used phosphorus bombs against civilians in Ukraine.

"The threat of full-scale use by Russia of chemical weapons on the territory of Ukraine is real," Zelensky told the summit.

The G-7 — consisting of Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom — called upon Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine, in line with a recent ruling from the International Court of Justice.

Without mentioning China specifically, the leaders alluded to Beijing's consideration of providing Russia military or financial assistance.

"We will continue to cooperate closely, including by engaging other governments on adopting similar restrictive measures to those already imposed by G7 members and on refraining from evasion, circumvention and backfilling that seek to undercut or mitigate the effects of our sanctions," the leaders wrote.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:35 AM IST