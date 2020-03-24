Asterix and Obelix just lost their father

The nonagenarian Frenchman - who brought miles of smiles to generations of kids through their growing years and adulthood for over six decades with his masterly renditions of the wickedly delightful adventures of Asterix, Obelix, Dogmatix, Getafix the village druid, Vitalstatistix (his wife Impedimenta and son Justforkix) and Cacofonix, among others, passed away in his sleep at home in Neuilly, west of Paris.

His family took pains to affirm that his departure was in no way linked to the current coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping through large swathes of the world.

Incidentally, the 37th book in the Asterix series (the 3rd written by Jean-Yves Ferri and illustrated by Didier Conrad) has drawn renewed attention since its release three years ago, for its 'prescience' -- it featured a charioteer who was the namesake of the current contagion, whom the crowds are madly rooting for: Coronavirus.

Actor writer and producer Viveck Vaswani said Uderzo's passing on was a blow. “Uderzo and writer René Goscinny (who died in 1977) made the French comic series about this small village of Gauls who stand up to Roman occupiers so believable and enjoyable,” he said.

He said he could see shades of Asterix comics in the film Lagaan. “Just like the Gauls resist the Romans, here was a village fighting off the mighty British Raj,” he said, adding, “From the village elder to the bard, to the crazy ones with signature traits, you find them all in the movie just like in the comics.

Aamir's character is fashioned on the lines of Asterix, right down to the feather in his headgear during the song Radha Kaise Na Jale.” Revati Laul, the well-known writer of The Anatomy of Hate, remembers how she became close to her cousin just because he owned the entire set of comics.

“They were dog-eared and worn out but I kept re-reading them because the stories continued to delight,” she remembers and laughs recalling how her cousins called each other with the names of the characters.

“My favourite character has always been Impedimenta The sight of all that boar meat always made my mouth water. I think I picked my love for all things pork in early childhood; since boar meat couldn't be had.”

Others, like the popular actor-educator Kaizaad Kotwal, remembered using his precious pocket money to buy the latest Asterix comics from the nearest Shemaroo Library (they had still not become a film/video library) across their Warden Road home.

“They were hard to come by and this library stocked them, along with all the foreign magazines. The best days were when the latest Asterix and Tintin comics would both be out on the same day,” he said and asked, “Did you know Uderzo made all his drawings with an actual brush?” Uderzo's success brought him a fortune in its wake (a huge chunk of which went into funding his hobby of collecting Ferrari cars), thanks to the 370 million albums sold worldwide (translated into over a 100 languages), about 15 films (both animated and cinema), a leisure park, and hundreds of merchandising products. Yet, the legacy he leaves behind is far richer - the Gaul legacy of fun, frolic and adventurix