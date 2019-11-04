Asian countries held conclusive talks which could be world's biggest trade pact: Thailand

India has been raising the issue of market access as well as protected lists of goods mainly to shield its domestic market as there have been fears that the country may be flooded with cheap Chinese agricultural and industrial products once it signs the deal.

China and India, who fought a border war in 1962, have clashed verbally in recent days over India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, addressing a press conference at the end of the ASEAN summit, called for concluding the negotiations for the RCEP deal. The RCEP negotiations were launched by ASEAN leaders and the six other countries during the 21st ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh in November 2012. The objective of launching RCEP negotiations was to achieve a modern, comprehensive, high-quality, and mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement among the ASEAN member states and its FTA partners.

The proposed free-trade agreement includes 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and six of the bloc's dialogue partners -- China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand. When finalised, the RCEP would become the world's largest free trade area, comprising half of the world population and will account for nearly 40 per cent of the global commerce and 35 per cent of the GDP.

“The negotiations were conclusive,” Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told reporters, adding a joint statement will be issued by the leaders at the RCEP summit later in the day. Hardball negotiations to address sticky issues went down to the wire on Sunday with India holding on to its demand for amicable resolution of market access and tariff related issues. On Saturday, the trade ministers from 16 RCEP countries failed to resolve the outstanding issues identified by India though back-channel talks continued on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit to resolve the sticky issues.

