Asia Dominates Qatar’s LNG Exports In 2025 As China & India Lead Demand

X

Majority of Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in 2025 were directed towards Asian markets, with China and India emerging as the largest buyers, according to ship-tracking data.

China was on the top of the list by a huge margin, importing over 20 million tonnes of LNG from Qatar. India followed as the second-largest importer, with volumes exceeding 10 million tonnes. Together, the two countries accounted for a substantial share of Qatar’s total LNG exports during the year.

Other key Asian importers included Taiwan, Pakistan and South Korea, each receiving notable volumes. Countries such as Kuwait, Bangladesh, Japan, Singapore and Thailand also featured prominently.

On the other hand, European demand appeared comparatively limited. Italy was the only European country among the top importers, while Belgium, Poland, the United Kingdom and Spain recorded smaller volumes. Meanwhile, imports by the United States and several Southeast Asian nations, such as Indonesia and the Philippines, remained minimal.

The data highlights Asia’s growing energy demand and its continued reliance on LNG as a transition fuel. Qatar is one of the world’s leading LNG exporters.