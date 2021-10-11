As Taliban reiterates call for international recognition, US firm on 'action, not words' - All you need to know

Kabul: US interagency delegation met senior Taliban representatives from Kabul and discussed issues of vital national interest, said State Department's spokesperson Ned Price on Sunday.

The Taliban reiterated their call for the international recognition of the new regime and unfreezing of the assets during talks with US officials in Doha. But According to Ned Price, the US delegation reiterated that the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words.

The remarks on call for international recognition and unfreezing of assets came from the Taliban Minister of Information and culture Zabiullah Mujahid. He informed that both parties also discussed the implementation of the Doha agreement, Tolo News reported.

"There are several issues needed to be shared with the Americans: First, the implementation of the Doha agreement which is important for both--for us and for the US. Second, the issue of Afghanistan's assets that have been frozen in banks by the US," Mujahid said. He added that third is the recognition of Afghanistan by the international community, the US and UN.

Meanwhile the US side said that the delegations discussed turning the page on their relationship in Qatar. "As well as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the implementation of the Doha peace agreement," Sputnik quoted Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as saying.

The US side also said that the two sides also discussed the United States' provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people. "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating that the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words," it added.

This came as Afghanistan has been in utter economic crisis after the takeover of the Taliban. Afghan people are still struggling with banking services by queuing hundreds of meters of lines and waiting for even three days to withdraw their money.

Soon after the Taliban's siege of Kabul on August 15, foreign assistance was immediately frozen. Besides this, the US stopped USD 9.4 billion in reserves to the country's central bank, The New York Post reported.

Moreover, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank have also stopped loans, and the Financial Action Task Force warned its 39 member nations to block Taliban assets. The Taliban have been continuously urging the US to unfreeze these assets and also asking for recognition from the international communities.

Since the Taliban's take over of Afghanistan, there are a handful of nations like China and Pakistan who have shown interest in establishing ties with the outfit. Other members of the international community are adopting a wait and watch policy.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 10:44 AM IST