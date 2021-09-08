e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

World

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 05:39 PM IST

As Taliban forms new interim government in Afghanistan, US says it will 'judge by its actions'

PTI
Taliban fighters atop vehicles with Taliban flags parade along a road to celebrate after the US pulled all its troops out of Afghanistan | Photo: AFP

Taliban fighters atop vehicles with Taliban flags parade along a road to celebrate after the US pulled all its troops out of Afghanistan | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

The State Department says the US is assessing the new Afghan government announced by the Taliban. "We note the announced list of names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women," a State Department statement said.

"We also are concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals.

"We understand that the Taliban has presented this as a caretaker Cabinet. However, we will judge the Taliban by its actions, not words. We have made clear our expectation that the Afghan people deserve an inclusive government," it said.

On the issue of people trying to leave Afghanistan, the State Department said the U.S. will "hold the Taliban to their commitments to allow safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghans with travel documents, including permitting flights currently ready to fly out of Afghanistan to agreed-upon onward destinations." The statement added: "We also reiterate our clear expectation that the Taliban ensure that Afghan soil is not used to threaten any other countries and allow humanitarian access in support of the Afghan people.

ALSO READ

India and Russia host high-level meet on intra-Afghan dialogue aimed at launching peaceful...
Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 05:39 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal