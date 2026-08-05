 Armed Suspect Arrested Near Donald Trump's California Golf Course After Allegedly Surveying Security Ahead Of High-Profile Fundraiser | Video
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Armed Suspect Arrested Near Donald Trump's California Golf Course After Allegedly Surveying Security Ahead Of High-Profile Fundraiser | Video

A 38-year-old man was arrested near President Donald Trump's golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes after allegedly photographing security arrangements while carrying ammunition. Police later recovered a loaded pistol from his car and multiple firearms, ammunition and body armour from his home. Authorities said there was no credible threat, and the suspect pleaded not guilty.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 05, 2026, 09:16 AM IST
Armed Suspect Arrested Near Donald Trump's California Golf Course After Allegedly Surveying Security Ahead Of High-Profile Fundraiser | Video
Armed Suspect Arrested Near Donald Trump's California Golf Course After Allegedly Surveying Security Ahead Of High-Profile Fundraiser | Video | X / @KimKatieUSA

Rancho Palos Verdes: A man carrying ammunition and with a gun in his car was arrested on Sunday at President Donald Trump's Los Angeles-area golf course after appearing to monitor security preparations two days ahead of Trump's fundraiser there, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Jeanine John Taele, 38, was taking photos and video and had a 16-round magazine with ammunition in his pocket. Authorities recovered a loaded pistol in his car. Law enforcement searched his home in the nearby city of Downey on Monday and found a plethora of firearms, magazines and ammunition, body armour and notebooks with "concerning statements".

The sheriff's department announced the arrest as Trump was preparing to arrive for a fundraising dinner for the Republican National Committee at the Trump National Golf Course in the suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes just south of Los Angeles.

Taele was charged with several felonies, including second-degree robbery, receiving a large-capacity magazine and possession of a short-barrelled rifle or shotgun. He was also charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a misdemeanour.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges on Monday and was ordered to stay away from the golf course and not possess weapons. His bail was set at USD 250,000.

It was not clear if he had an attorney, and family members could not immediately be reached for comment.

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The sheriff's department said when they made contact with Taele on Sunday, they had determined he was being investigated by the El Segundo Police Department for robbery.

The sheriff's department said there is "no credible threat to our communities".

A jury in 2025 found a man guilty of trying to assassinate Trump at the president's Florida country club.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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