Arab League Warns Iranian Escalation Puts Region On ‘Dangerous Trajectory’

The Arab League has strongly condemned Iran’s recent escalation against civilian targets and vital facilities in the Gulf region, warning that the attacks could push the Middle East into a dangerous phase of instability.

In a statement issued on March 8, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit denounced the Iranian strikes in the “strongest terms”, describing them as reckless and unjustified. He said the attacks on civilian targets and key infrastructure represented a serious miscalculation that Iran must urgently reconsider.

According to the statement released by the League’s press office, Aboul Gheit warned that targeting civilian facilities and critical infrastructure amounts to aggression that threatens the safety of populations and risks placing the entire region on an extremely dangerous trajectory.

Gamal Roshdy, spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said Aboul Gheit believes Iran’s escalation against civilian installations and infrastructure could widen the conflict and deepen hostility across the region. He added that the Secretary-General is closely monitoring developments and views the Iranian strategy as a desperate move directed against states that were neither part of the conflict nor seeking confrontation.

The condemnation comes amid growing regional tensions following a large-scale air campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28. Tehran has since retaliated with strikes targeting Israel and several Gulf countries.

Earlier, Aboul Gheit had also described the Iranian attacks as “fully reprehensible,” saying they violate international law and the United Nations Charter and undermine principles of good neighbourliness. He warned that such actions risk creating unprecedented hostility between Iran and its Arab neighbours.